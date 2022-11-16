 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Kyrie Irving could return to Nets Sunday

The point guard is nearing the end of his suspension.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets speaks with referee Justin Van Duyne at the end of the third quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls on from the bench during the third quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets could get Kyrie Irving back on the court as soon as Sunday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The point guard is still serving his indefinite suspension from the team but is reportedly close to fulfilling the team requirements prior to playing again.

Nets owner Joe Tsai tweeted about his meeting with Irving, which was reportedly productive. The point guard was indefinitely suspended after he promoted a film featuring misinformation and anti-Semitic content, then refused to denounce that content in subsequent interviews. The Nets never considered releasing Irving according to GM Sean Marks, but they did suspend him for at least five games. If Irving is to return Sunday, he will have missed a total of eight games.

The Nets have improved since Irving’s suspension, but do need him back if they want to reach their lofty goals. The Nets are currently +1000 to win the NBA title at DraftKings Sportsbook.

