NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Suns look like the class of the league

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns were two of the hottest teams in the league last season heading into the playoffs, setting up a potential Finals clash between the two sides. It ultimately didn’t happen as the Suns let Luka Doncic and the Mavericks cook them in Game 7 of the West semifinals. Many thought that game might’ve broken Phoenix’s spirit, but the Suns have picked up right where they left.

Phoenix is 9-3 in the conference and 10-6 overall, operating at the moment without Chris Paul. Devin Booker has taken on a bigger role as a playmaker, and Deandre Ayton is starting to shake off some of the offseason drama. When Paul returns, this team should be prepared to make one more run at the title.

The Celtics are currently on a nine-game winning streak on the back of Jayson Tatum. The small forward has become a true superstar, willing the team offensively. Boston’s rotation has experienced some injuries but the Celtics are looking like the class of the East.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat continue to deal with injury problems. Philadelphia is down James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, with Tobias Harris also experiencing a day-to-day hip issue. The Heat had to list a player as “available” to fulfill the minimum requirements by the league, which tells you how bad their situation has been. If these teams don’t get healthy, it’ll result in a mad dash at the end of the season to make the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.