NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Suns look like the class of the league

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on November 20 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns were two of the hottest teams in the league last season heading into the playoffs, setting up a potential Finals clash between the two sides. It ultimately didn’t happen as the Suns let Luka Doncic and the Mavericks cook them in Game 7 of the West semifinals. Many thought that game might’ve broken Phoenix’s spirit, but the Suns have picked up right where they left.

Phoenix is 9-3 in the conference and 10-6 overall, operating at the moment without Chris Paul. Devin Booker has taken on a bigger role as a playmaker, and Deandre Ayton is starting to shake off some of the offseason drama. When Paul returns, this team should be prepared to make one more run at the title.

The Celtics are currently on a nine-game winning streak on the back of Jayson Tatum. The small forward has become a true superstar, willing the team offensively. Boston’s rotation has experienced some injuries but the Celtics are looking like the class of the East.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat continue to deal with injury problems. Philadelphia is down James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, with Tobias Harris also experiencing a day-to-day hip issue. The Heat had to list a player as “available” to fulfill the minimum requirements by the league, which tells you how bad their situation has been. If these teams don’t get healthy, it’ll result in a mad dash at the end of the season to make the playoffs.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 6

Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Boston Celtics 1 2
Phoenix Suns 2 3
Milwaukee Bucks 3 1
Cleveland Cavaliers 4 4
Dallas Mavericks 5 6
Portland Trail Blazers 6 9
Utah Jazz 7 12
Atlanta Hawks 8 10
Los Angeles Clippers 9 11
Memphis Grizzlies 10 5
Golden State Warriors 11 8
New Orleans Pelicans 12 13
Denver Nuggets 13 7
Toronto Raptors 14 17
Minnesota Timberwolves 15 16
Brooklyn Nets 16 18
Philadelphia 76ers 17 15
Chicago Bulls 18 14
Los Angeles Lakers 19 23
New York Knicks 20 19
Miami Heat 21 20
Sacramento Kings 22 21
Washington Wizards 23 22
Indiana Pacers 24 24
Oklahoma City Thunder 25 27
San Antonio Spurs 26 28
Detroit Pistons 27 25
Charlotte Hornets 28 26
Orlando Magic 29 29
Houston Rockets 30 30

