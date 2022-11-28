NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Grizzlies rise while Jazz, Hawks slide

The Denver Nuggets had a rough go with the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week, but appear to be past most of their issues with that particular menace. Led by reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets have slowly creeped to the top of the West and appear to be gettin healthy. Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a heel issue but the rest of Denver’s squad is intact.

The Memphis Grizzlies have also managed to stay afloat despite some questions with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. Bane should be coming back to the team soon. Memphis is building off a 56-win season from a year ago with a strong start to this campaign and have won two shootouts heading into Monday. The Indiana Pacers are not doing a great job tanking at the moment, rattling off six wins in their last eight contests. We’ll see if they can keep that momentum going.

The Utah Jazz were the surprise team of the season until this past week. The Jazz have started to fall back to Earth, losing four straight. The Atlanta Hawks are also in a bit of a slump, losing to the tanking Houston Rockets and the banged-up Miami Heat to close the week.

Three teams to monitor in the upcoming week will be the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. The 76ers have played well despite injuries to Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey and should be getting the big man back soon. The Nets appear to have put the Kyrie Irving distraction behind them and have won four of their last six. The Lakers got LeBron James back and have won five of six. Even though three of those wins were against the lowly San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers will take every W they can get.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.