Rudy Gobert enters health and safety protocols

The Minnesota Timberwolves have placed Rudy Gobert in health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Minnesota's Rudy Gobert has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Rockets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2022

This is problematic for the NBA for two reasons. The first is Gobert played Friday against the Bucks with what was initially deemed an illness, so he could’ve potentially spread the COVID-19 virus if that’s what he actually had. The second is Anthony Edwards was also dealing with an illness and played, so the Timberwolves might have the virus going around their locker room.

Gobert is well known for dismissing COVID-19 when it initially surfaced in the NBA during March 2020, only to contract the virus himself and cause some tension within the Jazz organization. If he tested positive, Gobert will be sidelined until he can deliver two negative tests at least 24 hours apart as long as he isn’t displaying symptoms.

If the game against the Rockets goes ahead as planned, look for Karl-Anthony Towns to be the primary center for Minnesota.