Nets outline six action items Kyrie Irving must complete to lift suspension

The Brooklyn Nets have outlined the six action items point guard Kyrie Irving must complete to get back to the court. According to Shams Charania, here is the list.

Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs. Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets. Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets. Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn. After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated.

Irving has already completed the first action item with his Instagram post and he’s likely going to complete the training designed by the Nets in the coming days. A meeting with the ADL might take some more time, as the organization’s CEO might hold up Irving’s wishes to get a quick meeting done. A meeting with Tsai might also take some time.

Even if Irving completes these actions over the next few days, he’s going to be out until at least November 10. The soonest Irving can rejoin the team in a game will be November 12 against the Clippers, so he has a week to complete the last five tasks if he wants to get back by that game. We’ll see how Irving approaches these action items.