Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols

The Washington Wizards have placed shooting guard Bradley Beal in health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Beal isn’t the only high-profile player to enter protocols Saturday, as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert also got put in. With Beal being ruled out immediately, that’s a sign he likely had a positive COVID-19 test. To get out of the protocols, he’ll have to test negative twice in a 24-hour span.

The Wizards have plenty of backcourt options when it comes to replacing Beal for this contest. Corey Kispert and Will Barton are probably the most desirable choices but Washington could also go with Johnny Davis at the shooting guard spot. The rookie has been largely non-existent early in the season but the Wizards badly need him to be a contributor to justify their selection. We’ll see how the Wizards approach their lineup without their star guard.