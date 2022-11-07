NBA Power Rankings: Warriors stumbling while Bucks stay unbeaten

It’s been a crazy opening month of the 2022-23 NBA season. Some of the usual suspects have been slow out of the gate, while the up-and-coming teams have taken the league by storm. And then there’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee is undefeated on the season and Antetokounmpo is making an early case in the MVP race. The Bucks will be even better once they get both Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton back in the rotation. There’s no reason to think Milwaukee will be slowing down any time soon.

The defending champions can’t say the same. The Golden State Warriors wrapped up a disastrous five-game road trip with zero wins, leaving them 3-6 in the standings. The Warriors are failing to defend at a high level and Stephen Curry has no help offensively. Golden State should eventually figure things out but this is not the start they wanted. The Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers have all underwhelmed to start this season. The Sixers are going to be without James Harden for about a month, and the Nets have some Kyrie Irving drama to deal with.

Meanwhile, the young guns have been firing. The Dallas Mavericks Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks are taking charge behind star point guards. Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Trae Young have been phenomenal to open the season and have their teams in a great position. We’ll see if they can keep it up.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.