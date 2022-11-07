Why are all 30 NBA teams playing tonight?

For the first time in NBA history, we’ll see all 30 teams in the association take the floor on a single day. There are 15 games set to tip Monday, November 7 with staggered start times to accommodate the additional matchups for broadcast purposes. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the day’s action.

All 30 teams play tonight and each matchup is 15 minutes apart pic.twitter.com/HeRi1tGqVV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 7, 2022

We’ve got some interesting start times here, with games tipping off every 15 minutes beginning at 7 p.m. ET. It’s interesting for the league to have this sort of schedule rather than push a few games up earlier than 7 p.m. ET.

The reason all 30 teams are playing tonight is there are no games scheduled for Tuesday, November 8. The NBA has been at the forefront of promoting social change and has been encouraging people to vote as part of that change. Since Tuesday is an election day across the United States, there will no NBA games with the intent that people go vote.