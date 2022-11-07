Start time, TV info for Suns vs. 76ers on Monday

There is a full slate for the NBA Monday with all 30 teams playing and each game starting 15 minutes apart. One of the big games that will be nationally televised is the Phoenix Suns facing the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be be on NBA TV.

The Suns have showed they are one of the top contenders in the Western conference once again. They’re 6-1 in their last seven games and have played well on both sides of the court in those games. Losing Cameron Johnson will hurt them after he suffered a torn meniscus on Friday.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the 76ers. They’re dealing with a number of injuries and have not played well even at full health. Many are calling for Doc Rivers to be fired as they expect better results with this type of roster. I would expect the 76ers to improve, but it will be interesting to see how much longer they are without Joel Embiid. James Harden is out for at least a month as well.

Suns vs. 76ers, November 7 NBA TV

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA App

ML odds: Suns -135, 76ers +115