Start time, TV info for Knicks vs. Timberwolves on Monday

We go over game time and TV channel for Monday’s matchup between the Knicks and Timberwolves.

By BenHall1
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It is an exciting day for the NBA as all teams are playing tonight with no games set for tomorrow. Tonight, we will see the New York Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis at 9:15 p.m ET.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for the Knicks. They made one of the biggest moves in free agency signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract. He’s played well, but not good enough for what he’s being paid. They’ll need to turn things around soon or Tom Thibodeau could be looking for a job.

The Timberwolves made one of the biggest moves during the offseason as well. Trading for Rudy Gobert was surprising as they pair him with Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. Anthony Edwards is having a decent season, and the Timberwolves look to be a team capable of making noise in the playoffs. They haven’t played exceptionally well, but they’re still getting used to a new fit.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves, November 7

Start time: 9:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: Bally Sports North, MSG
Live stream: NBA League Pass
ML odds: Timberwolves -145, Knicks +125

