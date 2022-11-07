Start time, TV info for Nets vs. Mavericks on November 7

Monday night sees a full slate of games with all 30 teams in action ahead of tomorrow’s night off for the midterm elections. The Brooklyn Nets (4-6) will finish off their road trip by paying a visit to the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) at American Airlines Center with tipoff set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The action can be watched on local channels in the area or via NBA League Pass nationwide.

Despite the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving and his suspension, the Nets were able to string together two consecutive wins for the first time this season, and they’ll look to make it three tonight against the Mavericks. Brooklyn bounced back from a loss to the Bulls with a 128-86 blowout of the Wizards, followed by a narrow 98-94 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Kevin Durant put up 27 points and eight assists in Charlotte, while Cam Thomas came up big with 21 points of his own.

The Mavs are riding a winning streak of their own, most recently logging a 111-110 win over the Raptors on Friday to make it three straight victories. Luka Doncic has been lights out this season as he leads the league in scoring with 36 points per game. Most of their wins have come by narrow margins, with their only win by more than nine points coming in the form of a 137-96 blowout over the Grizzlies on October 22.

Nets vs. Mavericks, November 7

Start time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Bally Sports Southwest, YES Network

Live stream: NBA League Pass

ML odds: Nets +205, Mavericks -245