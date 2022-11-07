Start time, TV info for Warriors vs. Kings on November 7

Monday night sees a jam-packed NBA slate with all 30 teams in action ahead of tomorrow’s day off for the midterm elections. Part of that slate will include the Sacramento Kings head to the bay to take on the Golden State Warriors. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET from Chase Center.

The Warriors (3-7) have had a rocky start to the season as they look to defend their title, as they’ve lost their last five in a row after starting off 3-2. Their last game, a 114-105 loss to the Pelicans, saw a slew of missing players including Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

The Kings are coming off a 126-123 OT win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday as De’Aaron Fox exploded for 37 points. Domantas Sabonis logged a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while both Trey Lyles and Malik Monk added 15 points of their own. It was a season high for Fox, who has averaged 26.3 ppg so far this season, good for 12th in the league.

Warriors vs. Kings, November 7

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: NBA League Pass

ML odds: Warriors -285, Kings +240