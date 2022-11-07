Start time, TV info for Jazz vs. Lakers on November 7

The NBA has a full slate with all 30 teams in action tonight ahead of tomorrow’s break for election day. Part of the action will see the Los Angeles Lakers get a rematch against the Utah Jazz after losing 130-116 at home to them last Friday. This time, the Jazz will play host as tipoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET from Vivint Arena.

The Jazz (8-3) have had a surprisingly strong start to the season after offloading most of their regular starting lineup over the summer. They’ve won four of their last five, including wins against both LA teams as they just took down the Clippers on Sunday 110-102. Lauri Markkanen leads the team in scoring with 21.8 points per game. They have five other players in double digits with Jordan Clarkson (17.9), Collin Sexton (14.4), Mike Conley (12.4), Kelly Olynyk (12.4), and Malik Beasley (10.6) performing well so far this season.

The Lakers (2-7) have had an opposite start to the season, being able to put together just two wins against the Nuggets and the Pelicans. They’ve now lost two straight as the Cavaliers downed them with a 114-100 final score on Sunday night. LeBron James leads the team in scoring with 24.3 ppg while Anthony Davis isn’t far behind with 22.5. They’ll need to find a way to start winning games soon as they sit in 14th place in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games ahead of the last-place Rockets.

Jazz vs. Lakers, November 7

Start time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: NBA League Pass

ML odds: Jazz -205, Lakers +175