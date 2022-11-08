 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coaches on the hot seat after one month of 2022-23 NBA season

Here’s a look at the head coaches feeling the pressure one month into the NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

We are one month into the NBA season and there’s already been one major coaching decision with the Brooklyn Nets parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. Here’s a look at some other coaches who remain under pressure to win this season.

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

The Knicks have been solid to start the season but they’ll need to improve to remain the playoff picture. The Heat, 76ers and Nets are all likely to improve, which means they’ll probably overtake the Knicks. New York’s core is coming together but there’s a clear playoff-or-bust mandate here from management. Thibodeau needs to deliver or the Knicks will head in a different direction.

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers

Things haven’t quite gone as planned for Rivers or the 76ers. Joel Embiid missed three games early with an illness and James Harden is out for a month with a foot strain. Philadelphia has gotten off to a slow start but there’s hope Embiid can return to his MVP-level play to sustain the team while Harden recovers. Ultimately, it’ll be playoff performances that determine Rivers’ fate.

Honorable mentions

  • Mike Malone appears to have a complete roster in Denver for the first time in what seems like forever. If the Nuggets can’t make playoff noise, there will be conversations about whether Malone is the right coach for this group.
  • The Bulls are dealing with some significant injuries right now but this group should largely come together outside of Lonzo Ball in the key stretch of the season. That means Billy Donovan will be under the microscope. Chicago’s cap sheet doesn’t really allow for major roster moves, which makes a coaching change the easiest path for potential improvement.

