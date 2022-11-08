Coaches on the hot seat after one month of 2022-23 NBA season

We are one month into the NBA season and there’s already been one major coaching decision with the Brooklyn Nets parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. Here’s a look at some other coaches who remain under pressure to win this season.

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

The Knicks have been solid to start the season but they’ll need to improve to remain the playoff picture. The Heat, 76ers and Nets are all likely to improve, which means they’ll probably overtake the Knicks. New York’s core is coming together but there’s a clear playoff-or-bust mandate here from management. Thibodeau needs to deliver or the Knicks will head in a different direction.

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers

Things haven’t quite gone as planned for Rivers or the 76ers. Joel Embiid missed three games early with an illness and James Harden is out for a month with a foot strain. Philadelphia has gotten off to a slow start but there’s hope Embiid can return to his MVP-level play to sustain the team while Harden recovers. Ultimately, it’ll be playoff performances that determine Rivers’ fate.

Honorable mentions