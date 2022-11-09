Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their head coach, according to the team’s social media. Vaughn previously served as the interim head coach after the team parted ways with Steve Nash but the Nets have decided to take the interim tag off.

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. pic.twitter.com/sgQZ4OtFNA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2022

After reports the Nets were going to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as Nash’s replacement, the team ultimately went with the man who has been with the organization since 2016. Udoka would’ve been a highly controversial hire and the Nets really don’t need more outside noise at this point, so this is a good decision from Joe Tsai and Sean Marks.

Vaughn was an assistant coach for the Nets from 2016-20 before being the interim head coach in March 2020 after Kenny Atkinson’s departure. He returned to the franchise as an assistant for the next two seasons before being named the interim coach again when Nash left. We’ll see if he can turn this team around after a 4-7 start.