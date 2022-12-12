Report: Cade Cunningham to have season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will have season-ending shin surgery according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Cunningham was originally sidelined indefinitely with the shin injury and was weighing his options, but has now planned to get surgery.

ESPN Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft – plans to have season-ending surgery on his left shin. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in 2023-2024. pic.twitter.com/0OyUkDOtK7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 12, 2022

Cunningham came on strong at the end of last season, averaging 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game over the final 23 contests. He was off to a good start in his second season, putting up 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game prior to his injury. This is a tough blow for the Pistons in terms of roster evaluation, as they’d like to see how Cunningham fit with their other pieces.

From a fantasy basketball and DFS standpoint, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes likely get most of the backcourt minutes in Detroit. Cory Joseph will also be involved there. Saddiq Bey and Bojan Bogdanovic will be the primary shooters in this offense. The Pistons weren’t doing much in terms of winning, but this Cunningham news means you can further fade Detroit for the rest of the season.