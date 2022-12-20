 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Billionaire Mat Ishbia close to purchase of Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

Robert Sarver’s tenure as owner is coming to a close.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 130-104.&nbsp; Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will officially see an ownership change with billionaire Mat Ishbia set to complete his purchase of the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Suns and Phoenix Mercury were put up for sale by Robert Sarver, who was suspended for the season and fined after the NBA’s investigation into his workplace conduct revealed a pattern of harassment, discrimination and a culture of intolerance.

Ishbia is the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, which is also known as UWM Holdings. We don’t know the purchase price yet since the deal hasn’t officially been completed but this could be the largest dollar amount for a NBA team in history. The Brooklyn Nets, owned by Joe Tsai, currently hold that mark after going for $3.3 billion in 2019. According to Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, the purchase price is around $4 billion. The Mercury are also part of this sale.

The Suns will be the latest in a string of recent sales in the league which included the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

