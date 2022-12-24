Why are there no NBA games on Christmas Eve?

After 14 games on Friday’s NBA slate, there will be no games in the NBA on Christmas Eve. The league has historically not played games on this day due to its Christmas Day slate, which features five games this year. In this particular year, the NBA is also avoiding a conflict with the NFL.

The NFL is set to dominate Christmas Eve with 11 games on the docket Saturday. Action will begin in the afternoon at 1 p.m. and conclude with a 8:15 ET kickoff for Raiders-Steelers on NFL Network. It’s an expansion from last year’s Christmas schedule, which had just two games on Saturday. Saturday was Christmas Day last year, so the NBA had its traditional slate which the NFL might not have wanted to interfere with.

The NBA begins this year’s Christmas Day slate Sunday afternoon with 76ers-Knicks at 12 p.m. ET. All five games will be available nationally on ABC and ESPN, with 76ers-Knicks also being available to stream on ESPN+.