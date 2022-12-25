Who is playing on Christmas Day in the NBA?

The NBA will celebrate the holidays in style once again with five games on the schedule as part of the league’s usually Christmas Day slate. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the day.

NBA Christmas Day 2022 Schedule

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks - 12 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks - 2:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics - 5 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors - 8 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets - 10:30 p.m. ET

All games will be shown on ABC and ESPN. The 76ers-Knicks game will also be available on ESPN+. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.