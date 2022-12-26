NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, 76ers make big statements on Christmas Day

The Boston Celtics shook off some bad outings over the last week with a dominant showing on Christmas Day, taking out the Milwaukee Bucks 139-118 behind 41 points from Jayson Tatum. The Bucks, who are looking to get Khris Middleton back soon, have dropped three games in a row to potential contenders and will see a slight drop in the power rankings. Meanwhile, the Celtics retain their spot at the top with a massive showing to close out the holiday weekend.

The Philadelphia 76ers came back against the New York Knicks to win their eighth game in a row. Joel Embiid and James Harden have synced up well and even with rumors about the latter’s future swirling, it seems like the 76ers are finally title contenders. Tyrese Maxey’s return will further bolster this rotation. The key now appears to be remaining healthy for the postseason.

The New Orleans Pelicans got a few wins late in the week over the Spurs and Thunder, but dropping two games to the Utah Jazz before getting beat by the Phoenix Suns and Bucks. New Orleans will get Zion Williamson back from the protocols and should be bringing Brandon Ingram into the mix soon too.

Speaking of the Suns, they saw Devin Booker re-injure his groin issue on Christmas Day. The Suns are going to be able to manage without Booker for a while given the talent they have, but they’ll eventually need him to play big minutes. In a loaded Western conference where things can get tight, the length of Booker’s absence will be a big factor in the standings.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.