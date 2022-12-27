 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luka Doncic puts together first 60-20-10 game in NBA history in win over Knicks

Doncic’s MVP odds are sure to increase after this performance.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is guarded by Miles McBride of the New York Knicks in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 27, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made history in Tuesday’s overtime win over the New York Knicks, recording 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. It’s the first instance of a player going for 60-20-10 in a game in the league. Ever.

Doncic was listed at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA MVP award in our latest tracker after his monster showings over the Rockets and Lakers in recent games. This performance over the Knicks takes Doncic’s exploits to the next level. He’s sure to see some positive movement on this line when it comes to the MVP award.

Doncic’s superhuman showings are juxtaposed with the Mavericks struggling early in the season, sitting at 19-16 after a three-game winning streak including Tuesday’s victory. Can the Mavericks swing a trade to get Doncic some help, or will he have to continue putting together ridiculous games just to keep the team in the playoff hunt?

