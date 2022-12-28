Mo Wagner, Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo ejected after dust-up in Magic-Pistons [VIDEO]

A game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons in the regular season won’t pique much interest among fans but Mo Wagner, Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo made sure to turn things up a notch in Wednesday’s contest.

“DO NOT MOVE. STAY IN YOUR SEATS.” pic.twitter.com/DaAiwlDZm6 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 29, 2022

Wagner was chasing after a loose ball and was getting beat down the court by Hayes, but the twist comes when the Magic big man decides to shove the Pistons guard out of bounds into his own bench. Obviously, Hayes’ Detroit teammates come to his defense and Diallo sprints up the court to get in Wagner’s face. Then, Hayes comes in with a punch that connects and Wagner appears to be knocked out for a second.

The referees eventually sorted this one out quite well. Wagner got a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected, while Hayes and Diallo were also thrown out for their role in escalating the situation. We could see some fines and a potential suspension for Wagner and Hayes after this incident.