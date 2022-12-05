 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Power Rankings: Lakers, Kings join the loaded West, Bulls slipping in East

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers plays defense on Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings during the game on November 11, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have made the Pacific division and Western conference more competitive with their recent play. The Lakers are two games back of being .500 after starting the season 2-10 behind the insane play of Anthony Davis, while the Kings are 13-9 and have one of the league’s best offenses. Both organizations may have been criticized for some of their moves, but their big men are leading the way. Davis has vaulted himself into the MVP conversation, while Domantas Sabonis is putting up his most efficient offensive season yet. With the emergence of the Lakers and the Kings, the pursuit for a playoff spot and the fight for the play-in tournament just got more crowded.

In the Eastern conference, the Chicago Bulls find themselves in a conundrum. This team clearly isn’t ready to compete for a championship and it doesn’t look like Lonzo Ball is going to be back on the court any time soon. Is it time to blow up this core and rebuild? The Bulls showed some life with wins over the Celtics and Bucks but then promptly lost to the Thunder before letting Devin Booker and the Suns cook them. Chicago sits at 9-14 and might hit the reset button soon.

Two key players are coming back in Philadelphia and Miami respectively, which should elevate both contenders. James Harden is set to return for the 76ers, while Jimmy Butler is back for the Heat. Let’s see how these teams respond with that injection of talent.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings for the 2022-23 season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 8

Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Team Ranking Previous Ranking
Boston Celtics 1 1
Milwaukee Bucks 2 2
Phoenix Suns 3 3
Cleveland Cavaliers 4 4
Golden State Warriors 5 7
New Orleans Pelicans 6 11
Denver Nuggets 7 6
Memphis Grizzlies 8 5
Los Angeles Clippers 9 10
Sacramento Kings 10 24
Atlanta Hawks 11 13
Philadelphia 76ers 12 14
Dallas Mavericks 13 8
Los Angeles Lakers 14 20
Brooklyn Nets 15 12
Indiana Pacers 16 18
Portland Trail Blazers 17 9
Toronto Raptors 18 17
Miami Heat 19 23
Utah Jazz 20 16
Chicago Bulls 21 15
Minnesota Timberwolves 22 19
New York Knicks 23 21
Washington Wizards 24 22
Charlotte Hornets 25 25
Orlando Magic 26 26
Oklahoma City Thunder 27 27
Detroit Pistons 28 28
San Antonio Spurs 29 29
Houston Rockets 30 30

More From DraftKings Nation