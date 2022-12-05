Report: Ja Morant to receive shoe deal from Nike

Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant is expected to get sign a deal with Nike to receive a signature shoe, per Shams Charania. This news comes after the company cut ties with Brooklyn Nets PG Kyrie Irving. Nike had suspended relationships with the controversial guard for one month before releasing him from his deal.

This deal felt inevitable for Nike and Morant. He’s arguably the most exciting young guard in the NBA and should win an MVP in the near future. On DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s +2500 to win MVP this season. Morant will follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.