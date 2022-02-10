Did the Nets trade James Harden before the deadline?

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All deals must be completed and filed with the league office prior to this time. One of the players in trade conversations this year was Brooklyn Nets SG James Harden, who privately expressed his desire to leave the franchise although there wasn’t a formal trade request for fear of backlash.

The Nets were not open to dealing Harden and have publicly stated they don’t expect to trade him, but eventually Brooklyn was willing to listen to offers per several media reports. That shift suggested Harden would be moved ahead of the trade deadline.

Harden eventually did get his wish. The Nets sent him to the 76ers in a deal involving Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks. Morey did give up a lot, but he gets a player he believes the 76ers need to reach the top of the league.