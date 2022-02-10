Grading Spurs-Celtics deal centered around Derrick White, Josh Richardson

The Boston Celtics have traded Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White. Boston gets a veteran guard to solidify its starting lineup in hopes of a playoff push, while San Antonio gets some rotation guys and a draft pick as it begins to rebuild.

The Boston Celtics are trading Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Boston will be sending out a 2022 first-round pick, protected 1-4, to the Spurs in this deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/7luSTmmXZv — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 10, 2022

Celtics: C+

White is an upgrade for Boston at the guard spot, but the Celtics did give up a decent two-way player in Richardson and a first-round pick. The pick is only protected in the top 4, which is potentially dangerous territory for Boston. The Celtics are not a lock to make the playoffs and that could be significant. Getting the lesser of San Antonio’s backcourt players for this is a bit of a stretch. Langford wasn’t developing in Boston, so he could eventually emerge as a decent player in San Antonio.

Spurs: A

The Spurs continue to make good pivots in their effort to rebuild. They get rid of White’s long-term salary and take on Richardson’s shorter deal. Langford will get more playing time in San Antonio, which will help him develop. Adding any type of first-round pick is good for San Antonio and with these protections, the Spurs could be major players if Boston falters and misses the playoffs. These picks are more valuable in the hands of the Spurs, so that’s ultimately another win for the franchise. After some poor summer signings, the Spurs have set themselves up well for the future.