Grading Mavericks-Wizards deal centered around Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie

The Dallas Mavericks have traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. The Mavericks will also send a second-round pick to the Wizards in the move. Porzingis is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but Dallas has decided to punt on his pairing with Luka Doncic despite giving up assets to bring the two together in 2019.

The Wizards will send Davis Bertans in deal too, source tells ESPN. Mavericks send a second-round pick to Wizards. https://t.co/RJdybUd0Lw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Mavericks: C

When you consider what the Mavericks gave up to get Porzingis in the first place, this is a bad deal. Bertans is a nice piece, but he’s on a long-term deal and is somewhat redundant with Maxi Kleber on the roster. Dinwiddie is a nice backcourt player, but it remains to be seen how he’ll fit with Doncic. The guard does make up for Tim Hardaway Jr.’s absence and helps Dallas in its playoff push this season but the asset management is not great here for the Mavericks.

Wizards: B

Washington is clearing salaries and setting up for an important summer. Bradley Beal is out for the season but he’s going to be interested in returning for some reason. Porzingis hasn’t fulfilled his potential but he’ll get another chance to do so in Washington. The Wizards have set themselves up well regardless of what Beal decides in the offseason.