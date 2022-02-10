 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Grading Mavericks-Wizards deal centered around Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie

The Mavericks create a new backcourt pairing while the Wizards take a chance on the Latvian big man.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on January 25, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. The Mavericks will also send a second-round pick to the Wizards in the move. Porzingis is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but Dallas has decided to punt on his pairing with Luka Doncic despite giving up assets to bring the two together in 2019.

Mavericks: C

When you consider what the Mavericks gave up to get Porzingis in the first place, this is a bad deal. Bertans is a nice piece, but he’s on a long-term deal and is somewhat redundant with Maxi Kleber on the roster. Dinwiddie is a nice backcourt player, but it remains to be seen how he’ll fit with Doncic. The guard does make up for Tim Hardaway Jr.’s absence and helps Dallas in its playoff push this season but the asset management is not great here for the Mavericks.

Wizards: B

Washington is clearing salaries and setting up for an important summer. Bradley Beal is out for the season but he’s going to be interested in returning for some reason. Porzingis hasn’t fulfilled his potential but he’ll get another chance to do so in Washington. The Wizards have set themselves up well regardless of what Beal decides in the offseason.

