Report: Mavericks, Dorian Finney-Smith agree to four-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with Dorian Finney-Smith according to Shams Charania. The forward was set to hit free agency but is now locked up on a long-term deal with the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is finalizing four-year, $52 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Finney-Smith was slated to be a free agent this offseason, but sides secure long-term deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

This is a move that helps the Mavericks solidify some of their perimeter rotation spots but also means Finney-Smith could become a trade piece at this salary number next season. The forward can stretch the floor and defend multiple positions, which is highly valued in the NBA. If he attracts interest from other teams and the Mavericks feel they can improve the roster around Luka Doncic by dealing him, this salary number makes a potential trade easier.

For now, it appears the Mavericks want to keep Finney-Smith around as they shuffle the deck around Doncic. The team dealt Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline, so Dallas is clearly looking to make moves now instead of hoping Doncic and Porzingis would figure things out together.