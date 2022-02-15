Report: Warriors C James Wiseman will move to 5-on-5 scrimmaging, still out indefinitely

The Golden State Warriors might be getting a key piece of their championship puzzle back as center James Wiseman is slated to return to 5-on-5 scrimmaging for the first time since his injury, per Anthony Slater.

Can confirm that James Wiseman will advance to 5-on-5 scrimmaging today for the first time since his injury. It'll consist of a mix of some of the Warriors' young players, coaches, staffers at the SF facility. Bob Myers first told @MorningRoast957 of the plan this morning. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 15, 2022

This is a big development for Wiseman, who has been sidelined since last April with a meniscus injury. The center was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft and has not lived up to that hype so far, largely due to injury. Wiseman is still out indefinitely but this is progress for what the Warriors hope will be an eventual return to the court.

Golden State is also without Draymond Green, which means Kevon Looney continues to be the primary center in this rotation. The Warriors were already looking like a title contender before getting Klay Thompson back, With Green getting back soon and Wiseman progressing towards a return, the Warriors could move past the Phoenix Suns by the end of the season. Golden State is +450 to win the NBA title, per DraftKings Sportsbook.