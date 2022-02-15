 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joel Embiid attempts James Harden stepback 3-pointer and it did not go well [VIDEO]

Sixers center was seen at practice trying to nail down The Beard’s signature move. He attempted it Tuesday night vs. the Celtics and was called for traveling.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center on February 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Maybe Joel Embiid was trying to pay homage to new teammate James Harden, but the big man really should be sticking to his post game. Embiid tried to convert Harden’s signature stepback jumper where he shuffles across the perimeter and it went exactly how you’d think.

The Philadelphia 76ers are down big to the Boston Celtics, so it doesn’t hurt for Embiid to bring at least some entertainment value to the fans. Unfortunately for him, this shot involves Al Horford locking him up as well. That’s not a fun sight for 76ers fans, who have seen Horford have the advantage on Embiid in the post during the playoff series between the two teams. What makes this situation funnier is Horford and Embiid were once teammates in one of the failed experiments in building a roster around the star big man. We’ll see if Harden will give Embiid a lesson or two on attempting the stepback once he makes his 76ers debut.

