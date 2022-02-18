 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game and what time does it start

The 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game will take place February 18. We tell you how to watch the game and what channel its on.

By Erik Buchinger
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game should be an entertaining watch on Friday night when Team Walton takes on Team Nique. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio and can be seen on ESPN.

Bill Walton is a perfect candidate to be a head coach of this event as he leads Team Walton into Friday night’s matchup. His 10-player roster will feature professional athletes like Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby in addition to celebrity entertainers like Machine Gun Kelly.

Dominique Wilkins will be in charge of Team Nique and he will have Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett at his disposal on Friday night, as well as the Mayor of Cleveland Justin Bibb and additional pro athletes Crissa Jackson and Gianmarco Tamberi.

2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, February 18
Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch ESPN

