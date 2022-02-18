What channel is the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game and what time does it start

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game should be an entertaining watch on Friday night when Team Walton takes on Team Nique. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio and can be seen on ESPN.

Bill Walton is a perfect candidate to be a head coach of this event as he leads Team Walton into Friday night’s matchup. His 10-player roster will feature professional athletes like Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby in addition to celebrity entertainers like Machine Gun Kelly.

Dominique Wilkins will be in charge of Team Nique and he will have Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett at his disposal on Friday night, as well as the Mayor of Cleveland Justin Bibb and additional pro athletes Crissa Jackson and Gianmarco Tamberi.

2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game TV Info

Game date: Friday, February 18

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN