How to watch 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game.

By Erik Buchinger

Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Machine Gun Kelly attends Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

ESPN will host Friday’s 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game, which will kick off All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Team Walton will be led by Bill Walton as the head coach, which should make for an entertaining Friday night. He’s got quite the roster at his disposal that includes Machine Gun Kelly.

Former NBA star Dominique Wilkins will lead Team Nique, and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will certainly have a size advantage in this matchup. We’ll see if he can dominate in this game like he does on the football field.

