NBA playoff picture: How the East standings look after All-Star break

The All-Star break is starting to wind down, which means the final stretch of the regular season is set to get underway. This is when teams will really start jockeying for playoff positioning, especially with the play-in tournament adding some intrigue at the bottom of the typical playoff spots. Here’s a look at how the Eastern conference is shaping up at the All-Star break.

Eastern Conference Standings and Playoff Picture

1. Miami Heat (38-21)

2. Chicago Bulls (38-21)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) 2.5 GB

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23) 2.5 GB

5. Milwaukee Bucks (35-23) 2.5 GB

6. Boston Celtics (34-26) 4.5 GB

Play-in tournament

7. Toronto Raptors (32-25) 5.0 GB

8. Brooklyn Nets (31-28) 7.0 GB

9. Charlotte Hornets (29-31) 9.5 GB

10. Atlanta Hawks (28-30) 9.5 GB

11. Washington Wizards (27-31) 10.5 GB

12. New York Knicks (25-34) 13.0 GB

13. Indiana Pacers (20-40) 18.5 GB

14. Detroit Pistons (13-45) 24.5 GB

15. Orlando Magic (13-47) 25.5 GB

Playoff Predictions

There’s a logjam at several spots in the East, making this a fascinating playoff picture. The Nets are in a truly precarious position with Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving all having restrictions on their availability. Brooklyn should be able to recoup enough wins late to at least make the play-in tournament and they’ll be the most dangerous team there if everyone is healthy.

It’s hard to see any team currently in the top six falling out of the picture based on current form. The East playoff teams this year, in no particular order, are likely to be the Heat, Bulls, 76ers, Cavaliers, Bucks, Celtics, Raptors and Nets. Charlotte, Atlanta, and Washington are likely to miss out.