Report: Kemba Walker to remain sidelined for rest of season

The New York Knicks plan to keep PG Kemba Walker sidelined for the rest of the regular season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday afternoon. This will allow the veteran PG to work toward making a full return in 2022-23. Walker was brought in by New York after being traded and reaching a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to this season.

Walker, who is 31 years old, signed a two-year deal with the Knicks. New York could opt to buy the veteran out, but it appears he wants to play with the team and not seek a rotation spot elsewhere. Walker has also dealt with injuries for most of the past three seasons. The time off will allow Walker to get ready for next season with the Knicks. Coach Tom Thibodeau had dropped Walker out of the rotation during the regular season, mostly because of the defensive side of the ball.

The Knicks could opt to buy out Walker’s contract this offseason or try and move him to a rebuilding team as an expiring. You’d think Walker wouldn’t want to be traded from his hometown team, but he also has the desire to keep playing in a more prominent role. With the Knicks getting Derrick Rose back in the fold soon, there wasn’t any room in the back court for Walker.