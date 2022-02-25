James Harden debut: Live updates for 76ers SG Friday vs. Timberwolves

New Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard James Harden will make his team debut Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he hopes to finally find his perfect fit on the basketball court. Harden said he wanted to go to Philadelphia last year prior to ending up in Brooklyn, but he was able to get to his desired destination after all. Harden is now reunited with Daryl Morey on a championship-caliber team with a big man in Joel Embiid who is playing the best basketball of his career. How Harden and Embiid work together will ultimately shape the outcome of the 2021-22 season, starting with Friday’s game against Minnesota.

James Harden debut vs. Timberwolves live updates

The 76ers did bring Harden back in the game when Embiid took a seat at the end of the first quarter. The guard got to the stripe again and sank some free throws to push his point total to five. He’s got one assist and one rebound in addition to that as the 76ers lead the Timberwolves 34-25 after one. The T-Wolves are doubling Harden on every screen action, so it’s been hard for him to get one-on-one looks so far. We’ll see if that changes going forward.

Harden takes a seat with a little over four minutes left in the first quarter, and it’s evident the Sixers will try to stagger him and Embiid as much as possible. He checks out with three points and one assist so far in the game.

Harden is on the board as a Sixer. He was able to drive to the hoop for the and-one layup. Philadelphia leads 10-6 early in the first quarter.

The first field goal goes to D’Angelo Russell, so if you had Harden +700 on that prop you’re out of luck. The 76ers shooting guard has gotten the ball a few times on offense and had to whip it out of the pick-and-roll to the far side shooter, so he hasn’t had a chance to really get in space and take a shot.

Harden is starting for the 76ers tonight, along with Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. That’s quite a formidable lineup and will be a lot to deal with in the postseason. For what it’s worth, the 76ers are currently +700 to win the title per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at Harden’s player props for tonight, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The over on 3-pointers (2.5, +140) and under on rebounds (6.5, +105) might be enticing as plus-money plays. The oddsmakers are expecting no limitations for Harden with his points-assists-rebounds lines set at 21.5-9.5-6.5, which is about what his season averages are in a starting role.

