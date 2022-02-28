NBA Power Rankings: A new team sits at No. 1

We’ve officially entered the last leg of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, which means playoff positioning is going to start becoming a huge topic of conversation. And with that in mind, there’s a new No. 1 in the latest power rankings.

The Miami Heat have patiently stayed the course, overcoming injuries and absences along the way, to finally take the top spot in the rankings. Miami is leading the East at the moment and now has its roster intact. The Heat are 20-7 at home, which is not good news for the rest of the conference if the team does land the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Miami has won three straight and eight of its last 10.

The Golden State Warriors stay in the second spot and have overtaken the Phoenix Suns slightly due to Chris Paul’s absence. It’s unlikely Golden State catches Phoenix in the standings but the Warriors will feel they’re the better team if Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are healthy.

The Philadelphia 76ers finally got James Harden on the court and if the first two games are an indication of what’s to come, the rest of the league should be worried. Harden has looked like his MVP self, while somehow elevating Joel Embiid’s level of play. The 76ers will need some supporting players to find their form ahead of the playoffs, but this team is looking extremely dangerous.

Here’s a look at the updated power rankings as the final stretch of the season begins.