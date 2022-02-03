 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

By BenHall1

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Hayward (97), Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon (99) during the dodgeball competition at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After having no Pro Bowl last season due to COVID-19, they are set to get it up and going again this year. In the Skills Showdown, there are a ton of different competitions for all positions. The Precision Passing which is between quarterbacks and receivers, Thread the Needle challenge between quarterbacks and cornerbacks, the Best Catch competition of the receivers, the Fastest Man competition between the speedsters, and lastly the Pro Bowl Dodgeball event which includes all players.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is set to air on Thursday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by ESPN. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the skills challenge, you can live stream coverage on their website at WatchESPN or using the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that to do so, you’ll need a cable-login subscription.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Skills Showdown.

More From DraftKings Nation