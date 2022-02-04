Will teams rate Bronny James higher with the potential to add LeBron James in a package deal?

There’s a report Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would leave the team if it meant being able to play with his son Bronny James. The younger James is currently still in high school. He’s part of the 2023 recruiting class and is rated as one of the top prospects in the country, although there’s the potential for him to reclassify.

Meanwhile, the elder James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season. He’s a free agent after that and even at age 38, he’d still be considered one of the better players in the league. Would the prospect of adding James, an immediate boost for a franchise in all aspects, make teams re-think how they evaluate Bronny as a player?

James leaving LA won’t be shocking, as he doesn’t have ties outside of his business ventures there. Those business operations can be conducted from any market. There are two big hurdles for James to clear if he really wants to join his son on a team in the NBA. The first would be the potential that the team he ends up on isn’t competing for a championship, which has always been James’ focus since he entered the league. The second would be the willingness of a team to not only offer James a massive contract but also use a high draft pick on Bronny even if the evaluation of him isn’t that stellar. There have also been signs of James slowing down due to injuries as the toll of 19 seasons starts to show. The forward is currently dealing with a knee injury and already suffered an abdominal strain earlier.

There are some significant challenges to James being able to team up with his son in the NBA but the timeline isn’t too far out to make it completely unrealistic.