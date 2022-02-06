 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Grading Pacers-Cavaliers deal centered around Caris LeVert, Ricky Rubio

The Cavaliers are making a push by adding a dynamic guard.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers
Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 04, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers traded guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks, with one of those being Houston’s 2022 second-round selection. The other second-round pick will convey in 2027.

Pacers: A

The Pacers were actively shopping LeVert for a long time, and got almost exactly what they wanted as a rebuilding team. Rubio’s expiring contract creates some cap space, while the first-round pick will convey this season given Cleveland’s standing. Houston’s second-round pick will be in the low 30s, which makes it essentially as good as a late first-rounder. Indiana got a lot for a player it was already out on.

Cavaliers: A

This is also a home run for the Cavaliers, who had lost Rubio and Collin Sexton for the season. LeVert gives them a secondary ball-handler alongside Darius Garland, but his primary objective will be scoring the ball. The guard is averaging 20.9 points per game since the calendar turned to 2022, and Cleveland can use more firepower on the perimeter. The draft compensation is about right for a player of LeVert’s caliber, although there have been some injury concerns surrounding the guard this season.

