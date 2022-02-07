When is the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

The 2021-22 NBA season trade deadline is when teams have to complete deals for the season by. There are a handful of contending teams looking to make moves, while some teams who are bottoming out could be hoping to swing a deal for future assets.

The trade deadline is February 10, which happens to be the same day as the All-Star draft. All deals for the 2021-22 season must be completed by this date. The deadline expires at 3:00 p.m. ET, at which time all deals must be processed by the league office. Some trades may be announced after the deadline, as long as the teams have filed the trade with the league office.

Some of the biggest names at this year’s trade deadline are 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Pistons forward Jerami Grant and Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. There’s also a trio of Pacers on the block in Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert.