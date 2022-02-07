Will Ben Simmons be traded at the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All deals must be completed and filed with the league office prior to this time, even though they might be announced after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline has passed. One of the players in trade conversations this year is Philadelphia 76ers PG Ben Simmons.

Simmons was the subject of scrutiny after the 76ers lost Game 7 to the Atlanta Hawks in last year’s playoffs. He believed the team and coaches didn’t stick up for him amid this and subsequently requested a trade. The 76ers were unable to find a deal which they wanted, and Simmons returned to camp only to say he wasn’t mentally ready to play again. The guard still wants out and the 76ers still want a king-sized return for the player. It’s hard to see him being dealt at the deadline, especially since he’s played no games this season.