Will De’Aaron Fox be traded at the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All deals must be completed and filed with the league office prior to this time, even though they might be announced after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline has passed. One of the players in trade conversations this year is Sacramento Kings PG De’Aaron Fox.

The Kings fired Luke Walton early in the season and it’s clear the core of Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley has not fulfilled expectations. The point guard is the most coveted player of the group and will be in high demand, even as he deals with an ankle injury. The addition of Fox could elevate a contender, so look for several teams to be involved. He’s on a long-term contract as well, so teams wouldn’t be trading for a rental player. The rumors have cooled down a bit on Fox, so there’s a chance the Kings take this discussion into the summer if the offers are poor.