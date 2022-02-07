 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will De’Aaron Fox be traded at the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

The Kings PG has been in trade rumors all season long.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Detroit Pistons v Sacramento Kings
De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings dribbling the ball drives towards the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA game at Golden 1 Center on January 19, 2022 in Sacramento, California.
The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All deals must be completed and filed with the league office prior to this time, even though they might be announced after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline has passed. One of the players in trade conversations this year is Sacramento Kings PG De’Aaron Fox.

The Kings fired Luke Walton early in the season and it’s clear the core of Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley has not fulfilled expectations. The point guard is the most coveted player of the group and will be in high demand, even as he deals with an ankle injury. The addition of Fox could elevate a contender, so look for several teams to be involved. He’s on a long-term contract as well, so teams wouldn’t be trading for a rental player. The rumors have cooled down a bit on Fox, so there’s a chance the Kings take this discussion into the summer if the offers are poor.

