Will Jerami Grant be traded at the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All deals must be completed and filed with the league office prior to this time, even though they might be announced after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline has passed. One of the players in trade conversations this year is Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Grant missed 24 games with ligament damage in his thumb, which somewhat cooled trade rumors surrounding the versatile forward. Grant’s unique skillset, fairly friendly contract and age make him a compelling trade target for contenders or teams who believe they are close to contending. The Pistons might not seek much in terms of immediate compensation, likely looking for draft assets. That’ll create more of a bidding war for Grant, who is more than capable of swinging matchups in a playoff series. Detroit is bottoming out, so Grant will likely want to leave this situation.