Will Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner be traded at the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All deals must be completed and filed with the league office prior to this time, even though they might be announced after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline has passed. The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to kickstart a rebuild and have been taking offers for Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner. Indiana already dealt Caris LeVert, another player in trade rumors, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and two second-round picks.

There was a belief head coach Rick Carlisle could make Sabonis and Turner function at a higher level together, as he did with Dirk Nowitzki and Tyson Chandler on the Mavericks. That hasn’t quite worked out, especially offensively. Chris Duarte has shined as a rookie and the Pacers likely feel he can use more playing time, which is partly the reason for parting with LeVert.

Given Indiana’s asking price for Turner (two firsts or a first and a promising player), it seems unlikely for contenders to make a move for any of the trio. The Pacers likely have to take talks into the summer for both big men.