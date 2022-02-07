 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner be traded at the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

These Pacers players has been in trade rumors all season long.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors
Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers are introduced prior to the first half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on February 05, 2020 in Toronto, Canada.
Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All deals must be completed and filed with the league office prior to this time, even though they might be announced after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline has passed. The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to kickstart a rebuild and have been taking offers for Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner. Indiana already dealt Caris LeVert, another player in trade rumors, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a first-round pick and two second-round picks.

There was a belief head coach Rick Carlisle could make Sabonis and Turner function at a higher level together, as he did with Dirk Nowitzki and Tyson Chandler on the Mavericks. That hasn’t quite worked out, especially offensively. Chris Duarte has shined as a rookie and the Pacers likely feel he can use more playing time, which is partly the reason for parting with LeVert.

Given Indiana’s asking price for Turner (two firsts or a first and a promising player), it seems unlikely for contenders to make a move for any of the trio. The Pacers likely have to take talks into the summer for both big men.

