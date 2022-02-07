Will James Harden be traded at the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All deals must be completed and filed with the league office prior to this time, even though they might be announced after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline has passed. One of the players in trade conversations this year is Brooklyn Nets SG James Harden.

The Nets have experienced some tough times once Kevin Durant went down, with Harden and Kyrie Irving having to pick up the slack. Harden has already voiced his displeasure at living in Brooklyn and Irving’s status as a part-time player, but the big news ahead of the deadline is Brooklyn’s willingness to listen to trade offers. One team to monitor is the 76ers, who have long viewed Harden as the missing piece for their team. Daryl Morey and Harden have a previous connection and Morey has tried to get Harden to Philly before. Neither side has to make a deal but there’s enough smoke here to believe something could happen.