Grading Jazz-Spurs-Trail Blazers deal centered around Joe Ingles

We got a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz sending Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Jazz also add Juancho Hernangomez by way of the San Antonio Spurs, who end up with Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick in the deal. The Trail Blazers get Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick.

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

Jazz: B-

Ingles is out for the season, so he’s got no value this year on the court and is an expiring deal. Alexander-Walker and Hernangomez are nice rotation players, but they don’t really move the needle against the best of the West like the Suns, Warriors and Grizzlies. Utah will still be relying on its stars, even if it does round out the rotation. Alexander-Walker and Hernangomez has potential, but the Jazz need current production. Let’s see if they get it.

Spurs: A

The Spurs get an expiring contract in Satoransky and a second-round pick for a player who barely sees the floor for them. It’s hard to look at this as anything other than a win for San Antonio, even if the second-round pick doesn’t mean a whole lot. The financial flexibility will be important for a rebuilding Spurs team.

Trail Blazers: C

It’s hard to see what Portland is doing. Ingles is an expiring deal, but the Trail Blazers need players with potential over draft picks. Alexander-Walker could’ve fit well next to Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little on the perimeter, so it’s surprising to see Portland deal him away. The Trail Blazers are got financial flexibility with the CJ McCollum deal, so it’s not like they really needed to add another expiring deal. If the Trail Blazers retain Ingles as a free agent, this grade can get bumped up.