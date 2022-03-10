CJ McCollum enters health and safety protocols, out Friday vs. Hornets

The New Orleans Pelicans have placed CJ McCollum in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

This is not great timing for the Pelicans, as McCollum has been playing well and the team is battling for a play-in tournament spot. The guard was acquired at the deadline and has been a big boost for the team, averaging 27.1 points, 6.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game in 12 contests with the Pelicans.

With McCollum sidelined and Brandon Ingram nursing a hamstring injury, the Pelicans will need to lean on Jonas Valanciunas, Herbert Jones and Devonte’ Graham offensively. This is a tough task with two great scorers out, but New Orleans will just try to stay afloat and hope McCollum can clear protocols quickly. The Pelicans are currently the No. 10 seed in the West, 1.5 games ahead of the Trail Blazers.