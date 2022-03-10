Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving help Nets smash 76ers while James Harden struggles

Ben Simmons was booed by Philadelphia fans when he appeared on the court to take part in warmups. By the middle of the game, the fans were still booing. Only this time, those boos were directed at the home team.

The Brooklyn Nets came into a highly anticipated primetime showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers and looked like championship contenders, blasting their division rivals 129-100. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were unstoppable from the moment the game started, while James Harden had his first poor showing as a member of the 76ers.

Durant and Irving combined for 47 and Seth Curry added 24. Joel Embiid was solid for Philly with 27 points largely due to his work at the foul line, but Harden had a disastrous game. The Beard went 3-17 from the floor, finishing with 11 points, five assists and six rebounds. He also had four turnovers.

This was Philadelphia’s first loss with Harden in the lineup, as he missed the game against the Heat. The 76ers will attempt to get back on track when they meet the Magic Sunday. The Nets are now on a two-game winning streak and will face the Knicks Sunday.