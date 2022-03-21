 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Power Rankings: Suns surge back into top spot, Warriors suffer injury setback

Chinmay Vaidya updates his 2022 NBA power rankings.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Sacramento Kings
Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns talk during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 20, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
The Phoenix Suns are back in the driver’s seat. After taking a slight dip in the power rankings due to some shaky play, the top seed in the West is back at No. 1 and has a playoff spot wrapped up. The Suns have found a formula with Chris Paul sidelined, and it’s working. Phoenix has won five straight games, including an overtime win over the Kings Sunday. Devin Booker is a true superstar, while Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges have shown they are capable supporting cast members. There’s been no Finals hangover in the desert.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat are still trying to hold off the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. Miami has the top seed in the East and has been the most consistent team despite fluctuating rotations due to injuries, so the Heat should hold on here. However, both the 76ers and Bucks feature more star power and would likely be favored in a playoff series. It’ll be fun to see how the matchups play out in the later rounds of the postseason.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a big injury setback with Stephen Curry spraining his toe. Curry is out for at least three weeks, which puts him back in the mix for the playoffs. The Warriors still believe that with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green healthy, they are the best team in the league. The results over the last five years have backed up that thought process, but we’ll see if the aging core can make it happen again after not having enough time to gel.

Here’s a look at the full power rankings.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 22

Rank Team Previous Rank
1 Phoenix Suns 5
2 Miami Heat 1
3 Memphis Grizzlies 3
4 Philadelphia 76ers 6
5 Milwaukee Bucks 4
6 Golden State Warriors 2
7 Chicago Bulls 7
8 Utah Jazz 10
9 Boston Celtics 9
10 Dallas Mavericks 8
11 Denver Nuggets 11
12 Brooklyn Nets 13
13 Minnesota Timberwolves 14
14 Cleveland Cavaliers 12
15 Toronto Raptors 15
16 Charlotte Hornets 19
17 Atlanta Hawks 18
18 Los Angeles Clippers 16
19 New Orleans Pelicans 17
20 Los Angeles Lakers 20
21 Washington Wizards 21
22 New York Knicks 23
23 San Antonio Spurs 24
24 Sacramento Kings 25
25 Indiana Pacers 22
26 Portland Trail Blazers 26
27 Oklahoma City Thunder 29
28 Detroit Pistons 27
29 Orlando Magic 28
30 Houston Rockets 30

