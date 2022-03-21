NBA Power Rankings: Suns surge back into top spot, Warriors suffer injury setback

The Phoenix Suns are back in the driver’s seat. After taking a slight dip in the power rankings due to some shaky play, the top seed in the West is back at No. 1 and has a playoff spot wrapped up. The Suns have found a formula with Chris Paul sidelined, and it’s working. Phoenix has won five straight games, including an overtime win over the Kings Sunday. Devin Booker is a true superstar, while Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges have shown they are capable supporting cast members. There’s been no Finals hangover in the desert.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat are still trying to hold off the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. Miami has the top seed in the East and has been the most consistent team despite fluctuating rotations due to injuries, so the Heat should hold on here. However, both the 76ers and Bucks feature more star power and would likely be favored in a playoff series. It’ll be fun to see how the matchups play out in the later rounds of the postseason.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a big injury setback with Stephen Curry spraining his toe. Curry is out for at least three weeks, which puts him back in the mix for the playoffs. The Warriors still believe that with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green healthy, they are the best team in the league. The results over the last five years have backed up that thought process, but we’ll see if the aging core can make it happen again after not having enough time to gel.

Here’s a look at the full power rankings.