Report: DeAndre Jordan expected to sign with Sixers

Philadelphia will bring in the veteran center after he was waived by the Lakers.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
DeAndre Jordan #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to Owner Steve Ballmer of the LA Clippers before the game on February 25, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp; Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran center DeAndre Jordan is expected to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jordan was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the week.

The Sixers have been in the market for a backup center after the team traded Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons deal. Jordan becomes a viable option off the bench to play 10-15 minutes behind MVP favorite Joel Embiid.

Jordan may pop up in fantasy basketball at some point. That time could come later in the season if the Sixers decide to give Embiid a few games off here and there to keep him fresh for the NBA playoffs. He’s also trying to win his first NBA MVP award, so there’s also a chance the Sixers let him ride. If Embiid were to miss any time or sit at all, Jordan would become a viable NBA DFS option and worth a streamer in season-long formats.

